José Ramírez homers and drives in 3 to back Slade Cecconi as Guardians beat Tigers 8-2

DETROIT (AP) — José Ramírez homered and hit a two-run double on a 3-for-4 night, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the reeling Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Monday.

Slade Cecconi (3-4) held the Tigers to two runs in 7 1/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

Chase DeLauter and Rhys Hoskins drove in two runs apiece for Cleveland. Angel Martínez extended his hitting streak to seven games with two singles while scoring a run and driving one in. Brayan Rocchio scored three times for the Guardians, who’ve won six of seven.

Matt Vierling homered for the Tigers, who have lost 11 of 13. Riley Greene, whose 11-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday, had an RBI double among two hits.

Detroit starter Framber Valdez (2-3) battled control issues while giving up four runs in five innings. Valdez, who had won all five of his previous appearances against the Guardians, walked four and threw 89 pitches.

The game was delayed 43 minutes by inclement weather.

The Tigers took the lead in the first on Greene’s RBI double. Hoskins’ two-out RBI double highlighted Cleveland’s two-run third. The Guardians added two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth, capped by Ramírez’s two-run double, for a 7-1 lead.

Vierling led off the bottom of the eighth with his homer and Ramírez hit his eighth of the season to lead off the ninth.

Up next

LHP Parker Messick (5-1, 2.35 ERA) will start the second game of the four-game series for Cleveland. RHP Keider Montero (2-3, 3.65) pitches for Detroit.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press