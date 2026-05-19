Eric Lauer cost to the Dodgers $600,001, Blue Jays sending just over $2.5 million to LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Eric Lauer added just $600,001 to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pricey payroll.

Los Angeles acquired the 30-year-old left-hander from Toronto on Sunday for $1. As part of the swap, the Blue Jays agreed to send the Dodgers $2,529,411.76.

Lauer lost to the Blue Jays in arbitration last winter and has a $4.4 million salary, of which he was owed $3,129,411.76 at the time of the trade. Toronto will send the Dodgers $529,411.76 on May 31 and $1 million each on July 31 and Sept. 30.

Two-time World Series champion Los Angeles started the season with a $323 million payroll, second to the New York Mets’ $358 million.

Lauer made two scoreless appearances for the Blue Jays against the Dodgers in last year’s World Series. He was designated for assignment last Monday after starting the new season 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in eight appearances, including six starts.

He is 46-44 with a 4.26 ERA in eight major league seasons with San Diego (2018-19), Milwaukee (2020-23) and Toronto (2025-26). After spending the early part of 2024 at Triple-A with Pittsburgh and Houston farm teams, he pitched in South Korea for the Kia Tigers.

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