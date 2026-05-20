Chase Burns dazzles with 9 Ks as the Reds snap 3-game losing skid with 4-1 win over the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chase Burns struck out nine over six innings and lowered his ERA to 1.83 in another terrific start for the Cincinnati Reds in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Burns (6-1) allowed only Trea Turner’s solo shot in the third as he helped the Reds end a three-game losing streak and move back above .500 (25-24).

Bryce Haper scorched a line drive off Burns with two outs in the sixth. Burns collected the ball and thew out Harper at first base to end the inning.

Burns ran off the field on his own and headed straight down the dugout tunnel to the clubhouse. He did not return for the seventh, though there was little reason to pitch another inning with the Reds up 4-1.

Tony Santillan worked the ninth for his second save and helped snap the Phillies’ five-game win streak.

Not even fans who stripped off their shirts and waved them in the rain — part of the “tarps off” trend — could rally the Phillies in the final innings of their loss.

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber — who leads the majors with 20 home runs — sat out the second straight game with an illness.

Jesús Luzardo (3-4) struck out five and gave up two runs in five innings in a start in which it was 95 degrees (35 Celsius) at the first pitch.

Elly De La Cruz hit a leadoff triple in the fourth, Spencer Steer hit an infield single and Sal Stewart walked to load the bases and set up a pair of sacrifice flies by Dane Myers and JJ Bleday for the 2-1 lead. The Reds scored twice more in the seventh on a fielder’s choice and De La Cruz drew a basesload walk.

Burns allowed three hits, walked none and drew 18 swings and misses. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 10 starts this season and one or fewer runs in seven of 10 starts this season.

The 23-year-old Burns, the second overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft, went 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA in eight starts over 13 appearances for the Reds last season. With the way he’s pitching this season, Burns’ next appearance in Philadelphia could come in the All-Star Game.

Up next

The Reds send LHP Andrew Abbott (3-2, 4.21 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.91 ERA) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer