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Guardians survive a ninth-inning scare to beat the Tigers 4-3 for a fourth straight win

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By AP News
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DETROIT (AP) — Travis Bazzana hit a two-run homer, Cade Smith pitched out of a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians held off the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Brayan Rocchio drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with a groundout that allowed Steven Kwan to score.

Smith got into trouble in the ninth when Matt Vierling and Kevin McGonigle hit one-out singles to put runners on first and second. But Smith struck out Jahmal Jones looking and Dillon Dingler swinging for his 15th save in 17 opportunities, handing the Tigers a fourth straight loss.

Kyle Manzardo walked leading off the fourth against Keider Montero and Bazzana hit his second homer two pitches later to put the Guardians up 3-2.

Riley Greene singled leading off the bottom of the fourth against Parker Merrick and took second on a two-out base hit by Hao-Yu Lee. Greene scored to tie it 3-3 on a throwing error by catcher Austin Hedges.

Greene has reached base eight straight times in the first two games of the four-game series.

Kwan doubled off Tyler Holton (0-3) to begin the seventh and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hedges.

Kwan hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

Greene drew a one-out walk off Merrick in the bottom half and Spencer Torkelson hit the next pitch for his seventh homer to put the Tigers ahead 2-1.

Messick pitched five innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on four hits with three walks. Colin Holderman (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

Montero allowed three runs on two hits and four walks in five innings.

Up next

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (0-6, 4.15) starts Wednesday. The Tigers have not named a starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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