Duran and Contreras drive in 3 runs apiece as Red Sox beat Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a home run, doubled and drove in three runs, Willson Contreras added two hits and three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Duran was 2 for 3 with two walks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3 for 3 with a walk. Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu had two hits apiece.

Caleb Durbin’s single scored Carlos Narváez to give Boston a 2-1 lead in the second.

Garrett Whitlock (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Starter Ranger Suarez gave up one run and four hits and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.

Bailey Falter (0-1) gave up two runs and four hits, walked three and struck out two in two innings.

Lane Thomas went 2 for 4 with an RBI double for the Royals and Carter Jensen also doubled.

Contreras singled to drive in Duran in the first inning.

Bobby Witt Jr. singled, stole second and scored when Thomas doubled with two out to make it 1-1 in bottom of the first.

Duran hit a three-run shot and Contreras singled to drive in Rafaela to cap the scoring in the ninth.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Connelly Early (3-2, 3.21 ERA) starts Wednesday against RHP Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.83) in the finale of a three-game series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB