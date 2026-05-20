Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Iván Herrera’s 3-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning lifts Cardinals past Pirates

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Pirates Cardinals Baseball

Pirates Cardinals Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning — one of four homers by St. Louis — as the Cardinals rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Herrera’s 410-foot shot off of Mason Montgomery (1-1) was his first career walk-off RBI. It is the fifth walk-off win of the season for St. Louis, which improved to 7-1 in extra-inning games.

JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson also homered as the Cardinals improved to 5-0 this season against their Central Division rivals.

Gorman hit a pitch from Pirates reliever Evan Sisk 436 feet over the right-centerfield wall in the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a 5-4 lead. Burleson led off the eighth with a solo shot to add to the St. Louis lead.

Spencer Horwitz’s pinch-hit single off Riley O’Brien in the ninth capped a two-run rally by the Pirates, tying the game at 6.

George Soriano (2-0) pitched a perfect 10th inning for the win.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore struck out a career-high nine, but allowed four runs in the fifth before being pulled after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and walked two.

Wetherholt’s two-run homer off Pirates starter Mitch Keller broke a scoreless tie in the third. Three of Wetherholt’s nine career home runs have come against the Pirates.

Burleson singled to lead off the fourth and eventually scored on a Gorman double play, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Brandon Lowe singled and scored on a wild pitch to spark a four-run Pirates rally in the fifth. Bryan Reynolds’ two-run double tied the game and Oneil Cruz’s RBI single gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead.

Keller allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Pirates. He gave up four hits, struck out three and walked one.

Up next

Pirates RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3, 4.40 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (3-2, 2.10) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.