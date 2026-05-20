Joe Ryan pitches the Twins past the Astros 4-1 with a 12-strikeout masterpiece over 7 innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan matched his career high with 12 strikeouts over seven innings, Ryan Kreidler hit a three-run home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 4-1 on Wednesday.

Ryan (3-3) retired his last 16 batters after an RBI single by his former catcher Christian Vázquez in the second, the only hard-hit ball the Astros managed against the All-Star right-hander. The other three hits Ryan allowed were a leadoff blooper by Jeremy Peña and two infield singles. He didn’t walk anybody while throwing 71 of 99 pitches for strikes.

Rookie Andrew Morris pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first career save for the Twins, who have won three of their last four series.

Victor Caratini hit a solo homer in the second for the Twins, the other catcher who teed off on his former team. Caratini, who signed a two-year, $14 million contract after playing the last two seasons with the Astros, has become the everyday backstop now that regular Ryan Jeffers is out for the next six to eight weeks with a broken wrist.

The Astros signed the 35-year-old Vázquez to a minor league contract before he made the team out of spring training, essentially filling the spot vacated by Caratini.

Mike Burrows went six innings for the Astros, giving up six hits, four runs and three walks while striking out two batters. He made his team-leading 10th start for injury-ravaged Houston.

The Astros matched their season high with 15 strikeouts, including three each by Peña, Jake Meyers and Brice Matthews.

Up next

Houston has Thursday off before sending Spencer Arrighetti to the mound to start a three-game series Friday in Chicago against the Cubs.

Minnesota is off Thursday before beginning a 10-game road trip Friday at Boston. Rookie Connor Prielipp pitches the series opener against the Red Sox.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer