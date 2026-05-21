Guardians score twice in the 10th for a 3-2 victory over the slumping Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Angel Martínez hit a tiebreaking triple in the 10th inning, José Ramírez followed with an RBI double and the Cleveland Guardians beat the slumping Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland tied it at 1 in the ninth when Daniel Schneemann scored on Patrick Bailey’s groundout. Schneemann opened the inning with a single off Will Vest before advancing on Travis Bazzana’s single and Steven Kwan’s sacrifice bunt.

Detroit, which has lost five straight games and 13 of 15, had an opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second and no outs. Erik Sabrowski and Colin Holderman (2-0) combined to hold the Tigers scoreless with three consecutive strikeouts.

Martínez led off the 10th with a triple against Tyler Holton (0-4) that scored automatic runner Brayan Rocchio, giving the Guardians a 2-1 lead. Ramírez lined a double to center field to bring home Martínez.

The Tigers pulled to 3-2 in the bottom half when automatic runner Wenceel Pérez scored from second on Zach McKinstry’s single. Cade Smith then retired the final three batters for his 16th save.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee allowed four hits and struck out five in eight innings. The Guardians had dropped nine consecutive games he started.

Detroit’s Drew Anderson permitted two hits and struck out a career-high seven over 4 2/3 innings. It was his third big league start and first since Aug. 7, 2021, with the Texas Rangers against the Athletics.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the seventh on Matt Vierling’s sacrifice fly, which scored Kevin McGonigle.

Up next

Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (3-1, 3.40 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday afternoon against RHP Casey Mize (2-2, 2.43).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BOB TRIPI

Associated Press