Duran’s 2-run, opposite field homer rallies Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarren Duran’s opposite-field two-run homer in the seventh inning rallied the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

With one on and one out in the seventh, Duran sent reliever Steven Cruz’s fastball 366 feet into the bullpen in left for his sixth homer, helping the Red Sox complete a series sweep of the faltering Royals. Boston’s three-game winning streak matched its season high.

Connelly Early (4-2) allowed three runs on two swings — Salvador Perez’s solo homer in the first and Elias Díaz’s two-run shot in the fifth. The 24-year-old left-hander allowed six hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.

Willson Contreras had three of Boston’s 11 hits, including his second triple in four years. In the second inning, Contreras tripled into the right field corner before scoring on Nick Sogard’s single.

Aroldis Chapman recorded his 12th save and converted his 26th consecutive save chance.

Perez had three hits, including his 135th career home run at Kauffman Stadium. He is one shy of the record held by George Brett.

Díaz’s 405-foot homer to left center in the fifth inning gave the Royals a 3-2 lead.

Michael Wacha allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. It was his fourth straight quality start and his American League-leading eighth of the season.

Cruz (0-2) faced four batters and allowed two runs on two hits. They were his first runs allowed in six appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on May 8.

The Royals (20-30) lost for the ninth time in 10 games and slipped a season-worst 10 games below .500. Kansas City was swept in a series for the fourth time this season, tied for most in the MLB.

Up next

Boston begins a homestand Friday with LHP Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.05 ERA) opposing Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (1-2, 2.88).

The Royals have not named a starter to face Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (2-4, 4.45 ERA) Friday in Kansas City.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press