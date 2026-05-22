Angels host the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (24-25, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-34, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -170, Angels +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 17-34 overall and 9-16 at home. The Angels have an 11-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 24-25 record overall and a 13-15 record in road games. The Rangers have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.52.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has seven doubles and 12 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 6 for 35 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Josh Jung has five home runs, 14 walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .309 for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 13 for 42 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .182 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (glute), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (hamstring), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (lat), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (back), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press