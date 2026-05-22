Giants open 3-game series at home against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (25-24, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-30, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (6-1, 1.61 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -112, Giants -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

San Francisco has a 20-30 record overall and a 10-12 record at home. The Giants have gone 12-21 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago has gone 11-14 in road games and 25-24 overall. The White Sox have gone 10-6 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Schmitt ranks second on the Giants with 18 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Harrison Bader is 7 for 31 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the White Sox. Sam Antonacci is 11 for 34 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 7-3, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (back), Willy Adames: day-to-day (hand), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Kyle Teel: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press