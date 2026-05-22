Athletics look to extend win streak, take on the Padres

Athletics (26-24, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-20, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -133, Athletics +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 14-12 record at home and a 29-20 record overall. The Padres have a 17-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics are 26-24 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Athletics have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .329.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .247 batting average, and has three doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBIs. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 27 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with a .321 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 27 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 12 for 33 with three home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (back), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press