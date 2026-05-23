Murakami’s three-run double highlights nine-run fourth, White Sox beat Giants 9-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Munetaka Murakami hit a bases-clearing, bases-loaded double in his second plate appearance of a wild nine-run fourth inning, Andrew Benintendi doubled in two runs earlier in the frame to help back Davis Martin’s latest strong outing, and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4 on Friday night.

Giants right-hander Trevor McDonald (2-1) retired the first nine Chicago hitters in order then didn’t make it out of the fourth. He plunked leadoff hitter Sam Antonacci then followed by hitting Murakami. Colson Montgomery hit a single for Chicago’s first hit one out later to load the bases and Chase Meidroth drew walk to force home the first run before Benintendi’s double.

The nine runs allowed by the Giants in the fourth were their most in any inning since surrendering nine to the Athletics in the fifth inning on Aug. 16, 2020.

Martin (7-1) struck out seven and walked two over 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He is 11-2 over his 19 outings since Aug. 10 last year while allowing three earned runs or fewer 18 of those appearances until Friday. The right-hander struck out seven or more batters for the sixth straight start.

Chicago won for the ninth time in 12 games, improving its interleague record in the Giants’ ballpark to 9-3.

Hundreds of fans at Oracle Park removed their shirts and twirled them in the eighth inning in the trending “tarps off” phenomenon taking place in ballparks everywhere.

A couple of hours before first pitch, the Giants placed right fielder Jung Hoo Lee on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain and called up outfield prospect Victor Bericoto from Triple-A Sacramento.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan made his major league as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eighth and struck out swinging then stayed in the game to play right field.

Up next

RHP Erick Fedde (0-4, 4.30 ERA) was set to take the mound for the White Sox in the middle game of the series opposite Giants RHP Adrian Houser (2-4, 5.25).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer