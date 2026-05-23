San Diego Padres and Athletics play in game 2 of series

Athletics (26-25, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (30-20, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Padres: Lucas Giolito (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, three strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -110, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has a 30-20 record overall and a 15-12 record in home games. The Padres have an 18-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The Athletics are 26-25 overall and 16-13 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs while hitting .243 for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 12 for 28 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .281 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 9 for 41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (back), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press