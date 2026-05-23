Giants aim to stop 4-game slide, take on the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (26-24, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-31, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Bryan Hudson (2-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Adrian Houser (2-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -117, Giants -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup with the Chicago White Sox as losers of four in a row.

San Francisco has a 20-31 record overall and a 10-13 record at home. The Giants have a 15-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 12-14 in road games and 26-24 overall. The White Sox have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 RBIs for the White Sox. Randal Grichuk is 6 for 17 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Kyle Teel: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press