Angels face the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (24-26, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-34, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Angels: Walbert Urena (1-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -140, Angels +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 10-16 record at home and an 18-34 record overall. The Angels are 5-9 in games decided by one run.

Texas has a 24-26 record overall and a 13-16 record in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .379 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 11 doubles and four home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 8 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has eight doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBIs for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 12 for 42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .194 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (glute), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (lat), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (back), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press