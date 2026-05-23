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Yankees and Rays postponed because of rain forecast, will play doubleheader on Sept. 22

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By AP News
Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees postponed Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay because of a forecast for sustained rain and will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 22.

Tickets for the postponed game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game on Sept. 22, which becomes the opener of a four-game series. That day’s regularly scheduled game starts at 7:05 p.m.

New York has lost three straight games and 10 of 14.

Tampa Bay has won five straight and 16 of 19. The Rays, a big league-best 34-15, are 4-0 against the Yankees and lead New York by 5 1/2 games in the AL East.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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