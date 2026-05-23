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Tigers-Orioles game is postponed by rain, will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday

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By AP News
Tigers Orioles Baseball

Tigers Orioles Baseball

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Saturday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed because of inclement weather and will be made up Sunday as part of a split doubleheader.

The teams played through the rain on Friday night, and the forecast of rain into Saturday night led to the decision to call off the game more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch.

“After playing through continuous rain during last night’s game and in consideration of field conditions,” the game was postponed, the Orioles said in a statement.

The first game Sunday is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. EDT and the second game is set to start at 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore beat Detroit 7-4 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak. The skidding Tigers have dropped seven straight, 10 of 11 and 15 of their last 17 games.

The Orioles are in last place in the AL East and Detroit is in the cellar of the AL Central.

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