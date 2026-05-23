Bryan Torres homers in major league debut at age 28 as Cardinals beat Reds 8-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryan Torres hit a two-run homer and also singled in his major league debut at age 28, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Jordan Walker also hit a two-run homer and Andre Pallante (5-4) allowed one run and two hits over six innings in the makeup of Friday’s rainout. Pallante retiring his last 13 batters.

Torres, who first played minor league ball in 2015, hit seventh and played left field. He worked a full-count walk from Chris Paddack (0-6) in the second, singled on a cutter in the fourth, grounded out in the sixth, flied out in the seventh and homered to right-center on a fastball from Jose Franco in the ninth.

Torres signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee in 2015, was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco organization in December 2019, became a free agent after the 2021 season and spent two years with the independent Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association.

He signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals in September 2023, was added to the 40-man roster last November and played for Puerto Rico in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Torres was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday after hitting .336 with 10 doubles, two homers, 16 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 36 games.

Cincinnati was held to two hits, both in the first two innings.

Paddack allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Nathaniel Lowe hit his seventh home run, a first-inning drive.

St. Louis went ahead in the third when Alec Burleson had an RBI single and Walker hit into a run-scoring forceout. Walker boosted the lead to 5-1 in the seventh against Connor Phillips with his 14th homer.

Victor Scott II had three hits.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3, 3.94) was to face Reds RHP Chase Petty (0-0, 4.76) in the nightcap.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press