Max Meyer and Liam Hicks lead the Marlins to a 4-1 win over the punchless Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Max Meyer threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball, Liam Hicks homered twice and the Miami Marlins beat the punchless New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday.

Owen Caissie drove in two runs with a double for the Marlins, who have allowed only one run and three hits in each of the first two games of the series. Otto López doubled in the third and leads the majors with 69 hits.

Mark Vientos’ opposite-field single to right in the second was the only hit off Meyer (5-0), the third overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft. The right-hander struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter with a pitch while lowering his ERA to 2.52.

He threw 95 pitches and has permitted just two runs over 25 innings in his last four home starts.

Anthony Bender relieved Meyer and got the next four outs. Andrew Nardi retired Juan Soto for the second out in the ninth before running into a bit of trouble.

Tyrone Taylor had a pinch-hit double, putting a New York runner in scoring position for the first time in the series. Vientos followed with an RBI single that ended a 16-inning scoreless drought. It was the Mets’ first run since Soto hit a solo homer in the first inning Friday night.

Nardi retired A.J. Ewing on a grounder to end it as the Mets (22-30) lost their fourth in five games. They were blanked for the sixth time this season and first since April 26 against Colorado. It was the 14th time they’ve scored one run or none.

Caissie’s two-run double in the second put the Marlins ahead 2-0. Jakob Marsee drew a one-out walk and Connor Norby singled before Caissie hit a grounder past a diving Vientos at first base.

Hicks connected off Freddy Peralta (3-4) in the third and fifth to give him 11 home runs this season and his first career multi-homer game.

Peralta gave up eight hits and two walks but completed seven innings for the first time since going eight with Milwaukee against Kansas City on April 2, 2025. He struck out a season-best nine on a season-high 108 pitches.

Up next

Mets RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 4.12 ERA), still looking for his first career win, starts the series finale Sunday against RHP Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.20).

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