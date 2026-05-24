Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado lead the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer and scored twice in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Nolan Arenado had a two-run double and Marte finished with three of Arizona’s 11 hits. Zac Gallen (3-4) gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Kevin Ginkel worked a hitless inning before Paul Sewald pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save.

Arizona has won seven of its last nine games.

TJ Rumfield hit a solo homer and had three hits for Colorado.

Geraldo Perdomo opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third, and Arenado’s double made it 3-0. After the Rockies scored twice in the fourth, Marte hit his eighth home run to right field in the bottom half to extend the lead to 5-2.

Troy Johnston hit an RBI single for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar and Sterlin Thompson each had a run-scoring groundout. Rumfield’s homer off Brandon Pfaadt cut it to 5-4 in the eighth.

Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen (2-7) was tagged for eight hits and five runs in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Up next

Rockies LHP Jose Quintana (2-2, 4.08 ERA) faces RHP Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.19) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb