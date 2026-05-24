Brewers and Dodgers square off with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-20, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-19, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-4, 3.32 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -180, Brewers +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee is 16-10 at home and 30-19 overall. The Brewers have gone 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 32-20 record overall and a 17-10 record in road games. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.14 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .292 for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 14 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 18 extra base hits (six doubles and 12 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 15 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 1.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: day-to-day (back), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press