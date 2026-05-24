Angels look to sweep series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (24-27, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-34, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Angels: Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -138, Angels +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers play the final game of a three-game series. The Angels can sweep the series with a victory.

Los Angeles has a 19-34 record overall and an 11-16 record in home games. The Angels are seventh in MLB play with 63 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas is 13-17 in road games and 24-27 overall. The Rangers have a 17-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .257 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBIs. Zach Neto is 10 for 36 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Rangers with nine home runs while slugging .428. Ezequiel Duran is 12 for 41 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .195 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (undisclosed), Logan O’Hoppe: day-to-day (head), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Josh Jung: day-to-day (shoulder), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (glute), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (lat), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press