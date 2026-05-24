Padres aim to sweep series against the Athletics

Athletics (26-26, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (31-20, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (1-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -166, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Athletics.

San Diego has a 16-12 record at home and a 31-20 record overall. The Padres have a 12-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The Athletics are 26-26 overall and 16-14 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with nine home runs while slugging .514. Nick Castellanos is 7 for 33 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 12 home runs while slugging .563. Nick Kurtz is 12 for 32 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .200 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press