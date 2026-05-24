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Cardinals-Reds postponed by rain, will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 17

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By AP News
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CINCINNATI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of rain Sunday and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 17.

After Friday’s series opener between the NL Central rivals was postponed, the teams split a doubleheader on Saturday. St. Louis won the first game 8-1 and Cincinnati took the nightcap 7-6 in 11 innings.

The Cardinals (29-22) have gone 15-9 since April 27, the fourth-best mark in the NL. They also have at least 29 wins through the first 50 games for the first time since 2015, when they won the NL Central.

The Reds have not been swept in their last 40 series at home, the team’s longest run since 2011 through ‘13, when they weren’t swept in 52 consecutive series at Great American Ball Park.

St. Louis heads to Milwaukee for a series starting Monday while Cincinnati is at the New York Mets.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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