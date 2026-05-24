Kwan, Hoskins, Bazzana power Guardians past Phillies 3-1 for 8th win in 9 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Travis Bazzana homered in the eighth to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Hoskins has a big-hit history when he returns to Philadelphia to face his former team. That continued Sunday. After Chase DeLauter worked a two-out walk in the sixth, Hoskins doubled down the third base line, scoring DeLauter and giving Cleveland a two-run lead. In nine games that Hoskins has played in Philly as an opponent, twice with Milwaukee the past two seasons and this year with Cleveland, he has five extra base hits — three homers and two doubles.

Steven Kwan opened the scoring for the Guardians with an RBI single in the fifth, and Bazzana hit a solo shot in the eighth, his third of the season, as Cleveland won for the eighth time in nine games.

Parker Messick (6-1) earned the win. He threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out six. Cade Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his MLB-leading 18th save.

Bryce Harper the lone run for the Phillies with a sacrifice fly in the eighth that scored Brandon Marsh, who tripled to open the inning. led off the inning with a triple. Philadelphia has lost four of five.

Andrew Painter (1-5) took the loss for the Phillies, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Painter allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

Up next

The Guardians open a three-game home series against Washington on Monday. RHP Tanner Bibee (0-6, 3.75 ERA) is slated to start for the Guardians against RHP Zach Littell (3-4, 5.83).

The Phillies open a six-game trip in San Diego on Monday. Philadelphia LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 4.85 ERA) faces RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 9.00).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press