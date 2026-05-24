Corbin Carroll has 2 run-scoring triples, Diamondbacks blow out hapless Rockies 9-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a pair of run-scoring triples to increase his big-league lead, Ryne Nelson pitched eight effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the hapless Colorado Rockies 9-1 on Sunday.

Arizona jumped on Jose Quintana (2-3) from the start, scoring six runs the first two innings.

Carroll extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a run-scoring triple in the first inning and added another in the sixth to finish 4 for 4. He has eight triples this season and 51 in his career, one shy of Stephen Drew’s team record.

Ketel Marte had three of Arizona’s 13 hits and three RBIs. Tommy Troy hit a pair of doubles in his big-league debut and Geraldo Perdomo had two RBIs.

Nelson (2-3) scattered six singles and struck out three in his career-best third straight start of at least seven innings.

Arizona (28-24) has won eight of 10 to climb four games over .500 for the first time since April 22.

Quintana allowed six runs on six hits before being removed with one out in the second inning due to left elbow discomfort. Catcher Brett Sullivan pitched a perfect eighth for the last-place Rockies, who have lost eight of 11.

Arizona scored two runs off Quintana in the first inning and Marte made it 4-0 in the second with a two-run double, prompting Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer to remove the left-hander with the team trainer at his side.

Rookie Ryan Waldschmidt put Arizona up 7-0 in the third inning with a run-scoring triple off Blas Castaño.

Up next

The Rockies have yet to name a start for Monday’s opener of a three-game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (3-4, 5.71) pitches the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer