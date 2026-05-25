Devers hits Giants 3rd grand slam in 7 days during 8-5 win over White Sox

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit San Francisco’s third grand slam in a seven-day span, a tiebreaking, fifth-inning drive that led the Giants over the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Sunday.

With the score 4-4, Devers hit a first-pitch fastball from Grant Taylor to the opposite field in left-center for his eighth career slam, his first for the Giants. Harrison Bader hit slams against the Athletics on Monday and vs. the White Sox on Saturday.

Casey Schmitt homered for the second time in two days and had three RBIs as the Giants won their second straight after a 2-7 slide. They scored 18 runs in the final two games of the series, their best two-game stretch this season.

Keaton Winn (1-1) allowed Colton Montgomery’s RBI groundout and Edgar Quero’s run-scoring single as the White Sox tied the score 4-4 in the fifth. Caleb Kilian struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas homered for the White Sox, who lost consecutive games for the first time since three in a row from May 5-8. Chicago finished a 2-4 trip.

Giants starter Robbie Ray allowed four runs, two hits and a career-high seven walks in four innings.

White Sox starter Noah Schultz gave up six runs and six hits in four innings.

Up next

Giants: RHP Landen Roupp (5-4, 3.27) starts Monday against visiting Arizona and Merrill Kelly (4-3, 5.71).

White Sox: LHP Anthony Kay (3-1, 4.27) starts Monday against visiting Minnesota and RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 1.38).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb