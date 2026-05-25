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Dingler’s homer leads Tigers over Orioles 4-1 for doubleheader split, stopping 8-game losing streak

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By AP News
Tigers Orioles Baseball

Tigers Orioles Baseball

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Troy Melton and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers stopped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Sunday in a doubleheader nightcap.

Kevin McGonigle added a two-run single as the Tigers won for just the third time in 19 games and stopped their longest skid since August 2020. Detroit is just 8-21 on the road.

In the opener, Colton Cowser hit a three-run homer off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted Baltimore to a 5-3 victory.

Melton (1-0), making his season debut after recovering from right elbow inflammation, allowed two hits and Samuel Basallo’s sacrifice fly in 5 2/3 innings. Tyler Holton got four outs and Drew Anderson six for his second save, striking out three straight batters after a pair of walks starting the ninth.

Trevor Rogers (2-6) lost his sixth straight start, giving up four runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. His ERA has climbed from 1.89 to 6.96 during that span.

Albert Suárez pitched four scoreless innings for the Orioles.

Up next

Tigers: RHP Keider Montero (2-3, 3.83) starts Tuesday’s series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, who send RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.55) to the mound.

Orioles: LHP Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.82) starts Monday’s series opener for visiting Tampa Bay.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By HARVEY VALENTINE
Associated Press

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