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Detmers nearly perfect while striking out 14, Angels beat Rangers 2-1 on error in 9th for 1st sweep

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ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers was nearly perfect for eight innings while striking out a career-high 14, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Sunday night on Justin Foscue’s ninth-inning throwing error for their first series sweep this season.

Detmers retired 24 of 25 batters, allowing a home run to Jake Burger on a changeup leading off the second. He induced 23 misses among 51 swings and his strikeouts tied Seattle’s Emerson Hancock on May 2 against Kansas City for the most in the major leagues this season.

Mike Trout tied the score with a broken-bat RBI single off MacKenzie Gore in the third.

After Sam Bachman (1-0) struck out Burger to strand the bases loaded in the ninth, Jorge Soler singled against Gavin Collyer (1-1) with one out in the bottom half. Jo Adell was hit by a pitch, Donovan Walton pinch ran for Soler and Oswald Peraza flared a potential double-play, one-hopper over the mound.

Foscue fielded the ball near second and juggled the ball as pulled it out of his glove for a throw while stepping on the base. His throw to first bounced away from Burger, and Walton scored standing up.

Los Angeles’ sweep followed a 1-9 skid.

Up Next

Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (2-4, 3.60 ERA) will oppose Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai (1-3, 8.31) at Houston on Monday night.

Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.55 ERA) will face Tigers RHP Keider Montero (2-3, 3.83) at Detroit Tuesday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MIKE DiGIOVANNA
Associated Press

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