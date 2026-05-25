Mariners play the Athletics after Emerson’s 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (25-29, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (27-26, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (1-5, 6.41 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Athletics: Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -119, Athletics -101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Athletics after Colt Emerson’s four-hit game on Sunday.

The Athletics have a 27-26 record overall and a 10-12 record at home. The Athletics have a 19-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has an 11-14 record in road games and a 25-29 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.67.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 24 extra base hits (12 doubles and 12 home runs). Brent Rooker is 9 for 40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has five home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 9 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press