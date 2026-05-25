Phillies visit the Padres on 4-game road win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (26-27, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-21, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -131, Padres +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the San Diego Padres trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

San Diego has a 31-21 record overall and a 16-13 record in home games. The Padres have gone 20-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 12-11 in road games and 26-27 overall. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 62 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with nine home runs while slugging .507. Miguel Andujar is 10 for 40 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 11 for 40 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press