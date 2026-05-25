Diamondbacks play the Giants after Carroll’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-24, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-31, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-3, 5.71 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (5-4, 3.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants after Corbin Carroll had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 22-31 record overall and a 12-13 record in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 10-14 on the road and 28-24 overall. The Diamondbacks are 14-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 21 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Harrison Bader is 10 for 37 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs while slugging .456. Carroll is 17 for 39 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .308 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press