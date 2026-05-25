Anthony Volpe’s two-run single in the ninth lifts the Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Volpe answered Bobby Witt Jr.’s go-ahead homer in the eighth with a two-run single in the ninth for New York, sending the Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday and extending their winning streak to 12 in the series.

Jake Bird nearly squandered a strong start by Will Warren when he gave up Witt’s tiebreaking shot inside the left-field foul pole leading off the eighth inning.

But the Yankees promptly rallied off Lucas Erceg (3-2), starting with Paul Goldschmidt’s broken-bat hit and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s one-out double before Volpe’s timely single to left field.

Tim Hill (2-2) earn the win while David Bednar worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn his 12th save of the season.

It was Erceg who wound up wasting a strong start by the Royals’ Michael Wacha, and an even more effective inning from Daniel Lynch IV, who had set down the top of the New York lineup in the eighth to turn a 3-2 lead over to the Kansas City closer.

Cody Bellinger homered earlier in the game for the Yankees, who have not lost to the Royals since Sept. 10, 2024. That streak includes the past 11 regular-season meetings and the clinching game of the 2024 AL Divisional Series.

After the Yankees jumped to a 2-0 lead on Bellinger’s homer and an RBI single by Jose Caballero, the Royals clawed back in the bottom of the second. Salvador Perez, Jac Caglianone and Isaac Collins walked and Michael Massey hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

That score remained until Perez’s tying homer in the sixth. It was his 136th home run at Kauffman Stadium, tying George Brett’s stadium record, and it moved the Royals captain to within five of the Hall of Famer’s overall club record of 317 homers.

Up next

RHP Cam Schlittler (6-2, 1.50 ERA) starts Tuesday night for the Yankees. The Royals are likely to use their bullpen to start the game.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer