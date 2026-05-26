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Marte’s 4-hit day helps Kelly win 4th straight start as D-backs beat Giants 6-2

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By AP News
Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

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SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte had four hits, including a tying double in the fifth inning and a two-run single in the sixth, and Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings to win his fourth straight start as the surging Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Monday.

Kelly (5-3) allowed two runs on four hits, struck out four and walked two. He became the fourth pitcher in Arizona history to reach 1,000 innings.

It’s the second-longest winning streak of his eight-year career behind a stretch of five consecutive victories from May 15 to June 9, 2023. The veteran right-hander beat the Giants for the second time in six days and is 4-0 over his last six starts against San Francisco.

After Marte’s double in the fifth, Geraldo Perdomo singled one out later to put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2. Adrian Del Castillo added an RBI single for Arizona, which won its third straight, ninth in 11 games and improved to 12-4 since May 9.

Corbin Carroll extended his majors-best and season-high hitting streak to 13 games. Marte, who has a nine-game hitting streak, produced three or more hits for a third consecutive game.

San Francisco’s Rafael Devers hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth.

Gabriel Moreno homered leading off the third for Arizona’s first baserunner. The Diamondbacks then loaded the bases on three straight singles against Landen Roupp (5-5), who retired Perdomo on a called third strike and induced an inning-ending foul popup by Nolan Arenado to escape further damage.

Facing the Diamondbacks for a second straight start, Roupp struck out seven and allowed four runs — two earned — on seven hits over five innings. He held Arizona to one run and seven hits in six innings last Tuesday in Phoenix.

Dating to 2020, the Giants are 32-15 at home against Arizona.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (4-1, 2.24 ERA) pitches Tuesday opposite Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (1-6, 6.10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

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