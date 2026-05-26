Curtis Mead goes deep twice, Nationals pound 6 homers in a 10-2 win over the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Curtis Mead went deep twice for his first multi-homer game, Luis García Jr. finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and the Washington Nationals hit six homers in a 10-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

James Wood, Jacob Young, and CJ Abrams joined García and Mead with long balls as the Nationals matched their highest homer output of the season, first set in a 10-4 victory over Cincinnati on May 12.

Wood hit a leadoff 412-foot homer on the sixth pitch of the game, and Mead added his first of the game two batters later, giving Washington a 3-0 lead before the first out was recorded.

Young started off the second inning with a solo shot and García added a two-run line-drive homer to right that extended Washington’s lead to 6-0.

PJ Poulin threw two innings as the Nationals’ opener, allowing two hits and one run. Zack Littell (4-4) worked seven innings of relief and allowed five hits and one run with seven strikeouts.

The Nationals scored seven runs in the first three innings, with Abrams hitting a solo shot to start the third.

Tanner Bibee (0-7) gave up eight hits, seven runs, and five homers while striking out three in three innings.

Mead hit his second homer in the fifth, and García hit a two-run single in the sixth to cap Washington’s outburst. The Nationals had averaged 2.3 runs in their previous four games.

Rhys Hoskins had a solo homer in the second inning for the Guardians, and Angel Martínez had an RBI double to complete Cleveland’s scoring.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86 ERA) faces Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (4-1, 3.05) in the second game of the series on Tuesday.

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