Mariners slug 4 homers in their 9-2 victory over the Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone each hit a two-run homer in a six-run third inning that sent the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Athletics on Monday night.

Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the third and a two-run homer in the ninth. J.P. Crawford also went deep for the Mariners, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place A’s in the AL West.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo pitched four scoreless innings before Bryce Miller (1-0) worked the final five.

Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz walked in the third to extend his on-base streak to 48 games, equaling the single-season club record Mark McGwire set in 1995. McGwire stretched the mark to 62 when he reached base safely in the first 14 games the following season.

Kurtz, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, tied Albert Pujols (2001) for the fifth-longest streak by a major league player 23 or younger.

Crawford hit his seventh homer leading off the fourth and Arozarena added his sixth in the ninth — a 437-foot shot to center field.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson went in with a plan to piggyback Castillo and Miller, and it worked out well.

Castillo left with a 7-0 lead after allowing two hits and striking out six. Miller went the rest of the way and gave up Shea Langeliers’ 13th homer — a solo shot in the eighth.

Josh Naylor drove in a run on a forceout before scoring from first on a double by Arozarena for the first two runs off Aaron Civale (5-2).

Raley hit the next pitch for his 11th home run, and Cole Young doubled before Canzone homered for the fifth time to make it 6-0. Arozarena had three of Seattle’s 12 hits.

Civale gave up seven runs and nine hits in four innings. The right-hander has yielded nine homers in his last six starts.

Jack Perkins allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (3-2, 3.07 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Athletics RHP Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23).

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