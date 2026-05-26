Marte leads Diamondbacks against the Giants after 4-hit performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (29-24, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-32, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-6, 6.10 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants after Ketel Marte had four hits against the Giants on Monday.

San Francisco is 12-14 in home games and 22-32 overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .246, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 29-24 overall and 11-14 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 22-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs while hitting .318 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 14 for 39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs while slugging .470. Corbin Carroll is 18 for 42 with two doubles, four triples, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .302 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press