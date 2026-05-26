Tigers host the Angels on 6-game home losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (20-34, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-33, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -136, Angels +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels looking to end their six-game home skid.

Detroit has a 13-12 record in home games and a 21-33 record overall. The Tigers are 6-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 20-34 record overall and an 8-18 record in road games. The Angels have a 13-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 9 for 38 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBIs while hitting .239 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 10 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .194 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 4-6, .194 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Brant Hurter: 15-Day IL (back), Burch Smith: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ty Madden: 15-Day IL (arm), Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (ac joint), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: day-to-day (head), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (calf), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press