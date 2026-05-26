Athletics host Seattle Mariners, look to end home skid

Seattle Mariners (26-29, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (27-27, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -119, Athletics -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics look to stop their three-game home slide with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

The Athletics are 27-27 overall and 10-13 at home. The Athletics have gone 22-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle is 26-29 overall and 12-14 in road games. The Mariners have a 13-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .557. Nick Kurtz is 11 for 33 with three doubles and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luke Raley leads the Mariners with 11 home runs while slugging .562. Randy Arozarena is 10 for 34 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press