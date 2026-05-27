Sánchez hits first career grand slam as Blue Jays win 8-1, snap Marlins’ streak at four

TORONTO (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit his first career grand slam, Ernie Clement and Yohendrick Piñango had solo home runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Miami 8-1 on Tuesday night, snapping the Marlins’ winning streak at four.

All three homers came off Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, whose winless streak reached six starts.

Sánchez cleared the bases in Toronto’s six-run sixth inning with a 394-foot drive to right. It was his sixth home run of the season.

Sánchez spent parts of six seasons with the Marlins before joining Houston at the trade deadline last season. He was dealt to Toronto in February.

Clement homered to begin the second, his fifth of the season and second in as many games. Piñango made it 3-1 with a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Kazuma Okamoto and George Springer both had RBI singles for the Blue Jays, who are 7-10 against NL opponents. Springer finished 3 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Alcantara (3-4) gave up a season-high eight runs and matched a season-worst by allowing 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He hit four batters, leaving to a chorus of boos after he followed up Sánchez’s slam by drilling Okamoto on the arm.

Alcantara is 0-3 with a 6.07 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays, allowing 34 hits in 26 2/3 innings.

After Braydon Fisher worked a scoreless first for Toronto, rookie right-hander Spencer Miles (2-0) followed by allowing one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit before the game but sat for a second straight day. Guerrero left Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh after being hit on his right elbow by a pitch.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.23 ERA) is scheduled to face Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (3-6, 4.91) in Wednesday’s series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press