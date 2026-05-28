Alexander homers and drives in 6 runs, Henderson has 2 HRs in Orioles’ 11-2 win over Rays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Blaze Alexander hit his first home run of the season and drove in six runs, Gunnar Henderson had his 12th and 13th homers and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Tampa Bay Rays 11-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Trey Gibson (1-0) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory the majors. The Orioles backed him with 16 hits.

Leody Taveras and Tyler O’Neill added RBIs to help the Orioles improve to 5-1 during a 10-game homestand. Adley Rutschman had three hits.

Rays left-hander Steven Matz (4-2) completed only three innings, allowing five of his season-high six runs during the first.

Tampa Bay had 10 hits but went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position to lose its fourth straight. Ryan Vilade had the AL-leading Rays’ RBIs on a sixth-inning fielder’s choice and eighth-inning, bases-loaded walk.

Henderson’s two-run shot began Baltimore’s five-run first and Alexander’s two-run single completed it.

Henderson’s solo drive in the sixth off Jonathan Heasley completed this third career multi-homer game and Baltimore’s third this season. Alexander added a two-run drive off Heasley in the seventh.

Gibson allowed six hits and walked four but induced three double plays. In the third, he struck out Yandy Díaz, then got Richie Palacios to ground out to leave the bases loaded.

Orioles reliever Yennier Cano departed in the eighth inning with right hamstring discomfort after working into a 3-0 count against Vilade.

Up next

Rays RHP Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.51 ERA) was set to open a three-game home set Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. Orioles RHP Righty Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51) was scheduled to start at home Thursday in the first of four against Toronto.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press