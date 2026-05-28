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Tigers lose pitchers Casey Mize and Kenley Jansen to right groin injuries in same game

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By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitchers Casey Mize and Kenley Jansen both left Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of right groin issues, potentially adding to a crowded injured list.

Mize started the game and threw four scoreless innings, striking out six, before leaving the game. The 29-year-old was making his third start after returning from the injured list because of a similar injury against the Atlanta Braves.

When healthy, the right hander has pitched well this year with a 2-3 record and 2.27 ERA over nine starts.

“Same area — just the sensation of it was less than last time,” Mize said. “Obviously, we’ll know more in the next couple days. But I don’t think it was as bad as what I felt in Atlanta. We’ll see how I wake up and feel.”

Jansen earned the first two outs of the ninth inning before leaving the game with a trainer. He was replaced by Brenan Hanifee, who recorded the final out to secure the Tigers’ 4-0 victory and snap a season-long, seven-game home losing streak.

Jansen has a 1-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and seven saves this season.

The Tigers have a disappointing 22-34 record this season, partly due to injuries. Other players currently on the injured list include ace left-hander Tarik Skubal and veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, along with hitters Parker Meadows, Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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