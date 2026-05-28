Grayson Rodriguez pitches 5 strong innings as Angels stay hot with 7-1 win over slumping Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez pitched five strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Thursday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Angels won back-to-back series for the first time this season, sweeping Texas at home before winning two of three in Detroit.

Detroit has gone 4-18 since May 4, losing seven straight series.

Rodriguez (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Jack Flaherty (0-7) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Wenceel Pérez’s solo homer in the second, but Los Angeles came back with three runs in the fifth.

Jo Adell led off with a double and took third on a one-out wild pitch. Sebastian Rivero tied the game with an RBI single, and Donovan Walton also singled. Zach Neto’s double made it 2-1 Angels, and after Detroit intentionally walked Mike Trout to load the bases, Vaughn Grissom hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Grissom, who drove in eight runs in the series, added an RBI double in the eighth and scored on Jorge Soler’s single to give the Angels a 5-1 lead.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two out in the eighth, but Sam Bachman struck out Riley Greene.

Trout gave the Angels a six-run lead with a two-run double in the ninth.

Up next

Angels: Fly south for a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Walbert Ureña (2-4, 2.58) is scheduled to start Friday’s opener against Rays ace RHP Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.51).

Tigers: Make a quick trip west for three games against the Chicago White Sox. Tigers RHP Troy Melton (1-0, 1.59) will pitch Friday against RHP Erick Fedde (0-5. 5.47).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press