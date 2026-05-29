Athletics host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (34-22, second in the AL East) vs. Athletics (27-29, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -153, Athletics +127; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics look to end their five-game home skid with a win against the New York Yankees.

The Athletics are 27-29 overall and 10-15 in home games. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.

New York is 17-13 on the road and 34-22 overall. The Yankees have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .437.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with a .298 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 11 for 37 with eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ben Rice leads the Yankees with a .290 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBIs. Jazz Chisholm is 14 for 38 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (leg), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Chivilli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press