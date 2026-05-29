Padres take 3-game road win streak into game against the Nationals

San Diego Padres (31-24, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (29-28, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: Paxton Schultz (0-2, 5.30 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -112, Nationals -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Washington has a 10-16 record at home and a 29-28 record overall. The Nationals have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .420.

San Diego has a 31-24 record overall and a 15-8 record on the road. The Padres have an 11-18 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBIs while hitting .294 for the Nationals. James Wood is 17 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has five doubles and nine home runs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 9 for 32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .194 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press