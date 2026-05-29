Rays host the Angels, aim to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (22-35, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Walbert Urena (2-4, 2.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.51 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -180, Angels +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 19-5 record in home games and a 34-19 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles is 22-35 overall and 10-19 on the road. The Angels have a 15-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero has five doubles and 13 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13 for 35 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 13 home runs while slugging .487. Nolan Schanuel is 11 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ben Williamson: 10-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: day-to-day (hamstring), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Jax: day-to-day (back), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (calf), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press