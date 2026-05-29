Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
65.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tampa Bay’s Ben Williamson comes off injured list after missing 2 weeks with lower back strain

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Rays Red Sox Baseball

Rays Red Sox Baseball

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson has come off the injured list after missing two weeks with a lower back strain.

The Rays reinstated Williamson on Friday as part of a series of moves. They also selected right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Durham, optioned infielder Carson Williams to Durham and designated right-handed pitcher Jon Heasley for assignment.

Williamson is hitting .268 with a .349 on-base percentage, no homers, 14 RBIs and four steals in 39 games. His last game before going on the injured list was May 15.

Wantz had gone 2-0 with a 7.04 ERA in 18 games with Durham. He last played in the major leagues in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Williams hit .100 with no homers and three RBIs in 12 games with Tampa Bay. He has hit .238 with a .333 on-base percentage, five homers, 21 RBIs and six steals in 32 games with Durham.

Heasley appeared in one game with Tampa Bay and allowed five runs over four innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.