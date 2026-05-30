Michael Harris II’s 3 hits and 3 RBIs help Braves beat Reds 8-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Harris II went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Friday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr., who hit a grand slam in Thursday’s win in Boston for his first home run since April 24, put the Braves ahead on Friday with his 38th career leadoff homer.

Reds right fielder Blake Dunn prevented additional damage in the first inning when he scaled the right-center field wall to rob Harris of a home run then threw out the next batter, first baseman Matt Olson, trying to stretch a single into a double.

Chris Paddack, who lost to the Braves on April 15 as a member of the Miami Marlins, issued consecutive walks to load the bases in the second. Harris’ RBI single made the score 4-0.

Paddack (0-7) remained winless after allowing four earned runs on seven hits with three walks in five innings.

Solo homers by JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe, both off right-hander Grant Holmes, cut the Reds’ deficit to 4-2 in the fourth.

Holmes allowed three earned runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Didier Fuentes (4-0) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.

The Braves broke the game open against the Reds’ bullpen in the sixth.

Yunior Marte made his Reds debut and allowed Mike Yastrzemski’s RBI double and an RBI single by Jorge Mateo. Harris singled off Caleb Ferguson to drive in two more runs making it 8-3.

Dominic Smith had three hits and scored twice for the Braves.

Marte, who was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday when Graham Ashcraft was placed on the 60-day injured list, retired one batter and allowed four earned runs.

Up next

Braves LHP Martín Pérez (2-3, 2.70 ERA) opposes Reds RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press