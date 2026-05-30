Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tovar, Goodman homer in 5-run 9th, Rockies beat Giants 8-6

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Giants Rockies Baseball

Giants Rockies Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar capped a five-run ninth with his second homer of the game, Hunter Goodman had a three-run shot in the inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Friday night.

Tovar had four RBIs to help Colorado end a five-game skid.

With the Rockies down 6-3, Jake McCarthy and Tyler Freeman led off the ninth with singles off of Caleb Killian (1-3). One out later, Goodman hit a 2-2 slider just inside the foul pole in left for his 13th homer.

Willi Castro’s two-out single kept the rally going and Tovar lined his fourth homer of the season into the seats in left to end it.

Juan Mejia (1-4) got the win after allowing two runs in the ninth.

Jung Hoo Lee, who had been sidelined with a mid-back strain, was activated from the 10-day IL before the game. He had four hits and two run-saving catches for San Francisco, which also saw the return of pitcher Logan Webb.

Webb, who been in the IL since May 6 due to right knee bursitis, allowed a run in 4 1/3 innings.

Lee saved a run in the fourth with a catch at the right-field wall in the fourth and robbed the Rockies of two more when he made a sliding grab of Troy Johnston’s sinking liner in the fifth.

The Giants built a 4-1 lead with three sacrifice flies and an RBI single, but things tightened in the eighth when Tovar hit a two-run homer to get within one.

Rafael Devers had an RBI triple in the ninth and scored on a single, but it wasn’t enough for San Francisco, which has lost four straight.

Up next

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (2-4, 5.30) was set to start Saturday. Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.30) was expected to be activated from the 15-day IL to make his first start since April 23.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL KELLY
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.