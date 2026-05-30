Tovar, Goodman homer in 5-run 9th, Rockies beat Giants 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar capped a five-run ninth with his second homer of the game, Hunter Goodman had a three-run shot in the inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Friday night.

Tovar had four RBIs to help Colorado end a five-game skid.

With the Rockies down 6-3, Jake McCarthy and Tyler Freeman led off the ninth with singles off of Caleb Killian (1-3). One out later, Goodman hit a 2-2 slider just inside the foul pole in left for his 13th homer.

Willi Castro’s two-out single kept the rally going and Tovar lined his fourth homer of the season into the seats in left to end it.

Juan Mejia (1-4) got the win after allowing two runs in the ninth.

Jung Hoo Lee, who had been sidelined with a mid-back strain, was activated from the 10-day IL before the game. He had four hits and two run-saving catches for San Francisco, which also saw the return of pitcher Logan Webb.

Webb, who been in the IL since May 6 due to right knee bursitis, allowed a run in 4 1/3 innings.

Lee saved a run in the fourth with a catch at the right-field wall in the fourth and robbed the Rockies of two more when he made a sliding grab of Troy Johnston’s sinking liner in the fifth.

The Giants built a 4-1 lead with three sacrifice flies and an RBI single, but things tightened in the eighth when Tovar hit a two-run homer to get within one.

Rafael Devers had an RBI triple in the ninth and scored on a single, but it wasn’t enough for San Francisco, which has lost four straight.

Up next

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (2-4, 5.30) was set to start Saturday. Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.30) was expected to be activated from the 15-day IL to make his first start since April 23.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press